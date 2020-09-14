Alterra, parent company of Steamboat Resort, makes announcement on winter operations

Alterra Mountain Co. announced increased discounts to the Ikon Pass on Wednesday. This comes after the company was forced to shut down its conglomeration of ski areas, including Steamboat Resort, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Alterra Mountain Co. CEO Rusty Gregory released a statement Monday morning regarding the company’s ski resorts across the globe.

Alterra, parent company of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., will focus efforts on controlling resort visitation levels to avoid overcrowding for the 2020-21 ski season, Gregory said in the statement.

Access to the mountains will be prioritized for season pass holders. The number of daily lift tickets will be tightly regulated, according to Gregory, and those will only be available through advance purchase.

Walk-up window sales will be eliminated, according to the statement, as well as the sale of undated lift ticket products.

“The health and wellbeing of Alterra Mountain Co. guests, employees and local communities has and will always be our company’s highest priority,” Gregory said. “Since last winter’s resort closures, our teams have been working to develop operating plans and protocols designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Gregory said the company is focused on complying with public health regulations.

“The effectiveness of these plans will rely on your cooperation with our enforcement of face coverings, social distancing and crowd management on and off the mountain,” he said. “These unprecedented times will continue to challenge us and will require tolerance and effort by all of us to help keep each other healthy and our destinations open for your enjoyment.”

An announcement from Ski Corp. on winter operations at Steamboat Resort is expected sometime this week.