Alpine Mountain Ranch releases last 13 homesites

Homesite 50 of the Upland Preserve is shown here as the final 13 homesites are going to market at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club.

Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club/Courtesy photo

Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club in Steamboat Springs has released its final 13 premium homesites, known as the Upland Preserve.

According to the company, the five-acre homesites are atop the ranch’s highest ridge, and many border National Forest land with panoramic views of Steamboat Ski Resort and the Flat Tops Wilderness area.

The homesites are priced from $3.35 million. Working with Alpine Master Builders, the ranch delivers most of its custom homes in about 18-24 months.

“The vision for Upland Preserve has been long-awaited and carries with it tremendous excitement,” said Suzanne Schlicht, senior vice president and director of sales, in a statement. “Early interest has us anticipating these premium homesites will sell quickly.”

The Upland Preserve homesites all feature convenient access to the community’s private hiking trails, full of wildlife, and much more.

The homes built on the Upland Preserve will be 5,500 square feet or larger, and all improvements and roads will be completed beginning this month.

In addition to the Upland Preserve lots, Alpine Mountain Ranch has four remaining premium golf homesites with cart-path access to neighboring Catamount Golf Club, three remaining premium club homesites and three homesites atop the community’s South Valley Vista Ridge.

Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club also reports unprecedented sales volume over the last several years, resulting in 40 of the community’s 63 total homesites being sold.

In addition to its proximity to downtown Steamboat, the community also boasts 900-acres of open space, as well as a plethora of luxury amenities, including an owners’ lodge, guest cabin, concierge services, fishing lake, equestrian facilities, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, a private backcountry cabin, 10-plus miles of private trails, private fishing on a 1.5-mile section of the Yampa River, and much more.

For more information about the Upland Preserve homesites and Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club, call Schlicht at 970-846-0817 or visit AlpineMountainRanch.com .