Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club promotes sales director as luxury market gains momentum

Seen here is Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club’s Bob Dapper who recently retired as director of development for the ranch. Director of Sales Suzanne Schlicht (riding second horse) will be taking on the role of senior vice president. The 1,200-acre, luxury residential ranch and wildlife preserve sits on the edge of Steamboat Springs, where they sometimes use horses to take potential buyers on a tour of the ranch.

David Dietrich/courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club continues its rebirth as the luxury residential development and wildlife preserve in Steamboat Springs, recently promoting its Director of Sales Suzanne Schlicht to senior vice president. She replaces Bob Dapper, who retired this month.

Along with the promotion, Schlicht is implementing a new design-build program — a service that will allow home site buyers to use Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club’s home-building services to build their dream home turnkey.

“This new program is more customized,” Schlicht said. “Buyers are not having to hire an engineer, go meet with the architect; they’re not having to be quite as involved.”

So what’s the exact difference between a custom home built by Alpine Mountain Ranch’s own construction management team and Schlicht’s new design-build program?

“The spec or market home is our plan, built from conception to completion and ready-made for a buyer,” said Jamie Curcio, Alpine Mountain Ranch’s director of construction. “The design-build service is steered by the owner, but the construction process is the same.”

For example, someone who buys a home site may tell Alpine Mountain Ranch’s construction team they want a 6,000-square-foot, mountain-modern home with six bedrooms.

“If that’s the only involvement they want, then we would start by presenting preliminary home designs to owners, created either by us, in-house, or by an outside architect if the client desired, and then begin the building process,” Curcio said.

The design-build program allows new owners to have any level of desired involvement they want.

“Some may just want to get involved with the interior finishes, that’s fine, too,” Curcio explained.

Of course, people buying a home site at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club can use their own builders and designers, but this program was developed by the ranch to alleviate the headaches of homebuilding.

Interest in luxury homes and high-end developments in the Yampa Valley is finally seeing a resurgence, according to Schlicht.

Developers of Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club got caught up in the recession after they started the shared ranch community in 2005 and chose to hang onto the property. The project included 63 5-acre homesites on 1,216 acres of the property, which is bordered by Steamboat Resort, Catamount Golf Club and Routt National Forest.

By the time the Alpine Mountain Ranch broke ground on it first market home in 2010, the economy had already crashed. Luxury home sites were not selling. The developers, which included the Warren Sheridan family and Bill Butler, allowed the project to go relatively dormant and focused on completing its infrastructure until about 2017. That’s when they started putting in key team members to start aggressively promoting Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club.

Two lots at $1.7 million and $1.8 million sold in 2018. An Alpine Mountain Ranch-built home, listed in 2019 for $4,495,000, sold in October. The 5,700-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath modern mountain home, called Moonlight Run, showed off Alpine Mountain’s ability to build stunning homes with a “wow” factor.

Curcio, along with builder Rick Hodges, took full advantage of Alpine Mountain Ranch’s restructured building guidelines to create a mountain home with glass walls and a two-story fireplace set in woodsy isolation. The home is also an example of a building trend where families are ditching 10,000-square-foot mansions for smaller well-built luxury homes.

Moonlight Run sold just as Alpine Mountain Ranch finished its newest home, Sunset Retreat. At 5,600 square feet and listed at $4.995 million, it’s another showcase home.

Alpine’s marketing director Britt Havard says Alpine Mountain Ranch’s recent write-up at Forbes.com is just the latest PR they’ve received since implementing a more homey approach to attracting visitors and press.

“We’re using unique ways to show the property,” said Britt Havard, Alpine Mountain Ranch’s marketing director. “We’re taking people to tour home sites, not in a car, but on snowshoes or on horseback — authentic experiences money can’t buy.”

Havard said they also host unique dinners on the property, inviting potential homebuyers, media and current residents. On Feb. 21, Alpine Mountain Ranch will host a Spanish wine dinner in the owners’ barn, featuring the first U.S. tasting of a rare, single-vineyard, 100-point wine.

But Alpine Mountain Ranch’s biggest selling point may be the location itself, just minutes from the ski area with comparably reasonable homeowner association fees of about $6,420 a year.

“They cover owner services, on-site amenities. such as our equestrian program, a fishing lake, cross country skiing and snowshoeing, access to our gold medal trout fishing waters on the Yampa River and maintenance of the ranch, roads and amenity buildings,” Schlicht said.

Curcio said Alpine Mountain Ranch recently broke ground on a new home and several families have homes under construction as well.

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.