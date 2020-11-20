Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club adds 3 new staff members

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club has hired three new employees to help support the growth and record sales taking place at the luxury ranch community in Steamboat Springs. The three new employees are Vice President of Design and Construction Dylan Cook, Property Manager Joey Rind and Administrative Assistant Kristin Hager.

Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club has recorded over $18 million in real estate sales since early 2020 with 10 homesites and custom homes sold or under contract to date. In addition, two new market homes broke ground the first week of November..

“We’re achieving an excellent sales record here at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club,” said Suzanne Schlicht, senior vice president and director sales, in a news release. “The creation of these new positions will help us achieve our mission of being the top luxury planned community in Steamboat Springs.”

Cook will Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club’s in-house design amd build team.

“These expanded design build services will support our in-house team and allow buyers to move into the homes of their dreams sooner and with less headache,” said Cook, who spent nearly 10 years with Turner Construction in Denver and most recently was senior construction manager for BE&K Building Group in Chicago.

Cook holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental Design from University of Colorado Boulder and a master’s degree in design-build from Auburn University.

As new ranch and club manager, Rind will develop and maintain a relationship with the owners while serving the property management needs of Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club. Rind was previously general manager of the Resorts Group/Mountain Resorts property management company in Steamboat.

Hager joined Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club from Retreatia Property Management, where she served as an owner liaison. Hager will offer sales and management support and handle general office management duties.