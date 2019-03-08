Alpine Bank program rewards students for good grades

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Pays for A's is a program offered by Alpine Bank that rewards Yampa Valley students for getting good grades. Students do not need to be Alpine Bank customers to participate. Students and parents can bring their child's most recent report card to Alpine Bank, and they will be entered into a drawing. The Steamboat Springs bank will draw five winners every quarter. Winners will receive cash prizes up to $50 based on their grades. The next drawing is April 9.