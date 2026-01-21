‘Almost, Maine’ brings audience on stage to experience theater up close and personal

The actors in Steamboat Springs High School’s production of “Almost, Maine” will have plenty of company on stage this week as the John Cariani play is presented in a “black box style,” where the audience and performers share the stage.

“I was very skeptical of having the seats on stage just because I couldn’t imagine a show in our very small theater where the seats are on stage right next to the actors,” said Korbin Pyles, who is directing the show along with fellow senior Hadley Ellsworth. “Then we started the rehearsal process, and I realized this is very cool and it makes it very intimate for this already very intimate show.”

The first of six performances of “Almost, Maine” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by additional 6:30 p.m. performances Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. An additional performance will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Doors open a half-hour prior to each performance.

“We are presenting this show in a black box style, with the audience on stage with the cast and crew,” said teacher Michael Martinez, who is advising the students from the Steamboat Springs High School Theatre Troupe on the production. “There are only 50 seats available per show.”

The story of “Almost, Maine” — a place so remote it’s “almost” a town, “almost” in Canada — unfolds under the Northern Lights on a cold winter night. The play includes nine short, interconnected scenes that explore love and loss.

In this production, the audience will be just a few feet from the cast members who play out the scenes and will also be there to witness what unfolds as stagehands rush to change the sets and props between each scene.

“It’s different because the audience is going to be able to get insights into how the shows are run,” Pyles said. “The audience is going to be very close, they’re going to hear tech backstage, they’re going to hear the actors shuffling around and they’re going to see the set changes happen more obviously than they would if they were in the audience seating area.”

Sophia Boyer, left, and Lily Williams rehearse a scene on the stage at the Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday. The Steamboat Theatre Troupe will host six black box-style performances where actors and a small audience of 50 people share the stage. Shows are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. There will also be a matinee on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The show, which is 90 minutes long, includes a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are $15 and are available on the school’s online box office at SteamboatSchools.net/about-us/box-office .

For Pyles, who has spent most of his high school career on stage performing, and Ellsworth, who has preferred to stay backstage as a stage manager, this play and the black box experience is a chance to step into new roles as directors and add to their experiences in theater as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.

“I’m used to being on stage,” Pyles said. “Directing is definitely different compared to acting, but I’ve been able to use what I’ve been given from my directors (in the past) and use that to help actors I’m directing on stage currently — it’s definitely been nice to come from acting to directing.”

Lily Williams plays the part of Marvalyn while rehearsing a scene for "Almost, Maine" at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday.

Ellsworth is also excited about her new role, the chance to direct how the story unfolds and to bring a new style of theater to the stage of the Steamboat Springs auditorium.

“It’s very dynamic, and there’s so many layers to each story,” Ellsworth said. “There’s heartbreak, there is falling in love and there’s comedy. The play brings a lot of the emotional aspects to the stage because it’s not just comedy, it’s not rambling. It showcases the emotions that are set in this town — it’s not a town — that’s why it’s called ‘Almost, Maine.’ There are just these intimate little moments between two or three characters in the show, and they go through these 10 minutes feeling all the emotions, which shows how powerful a play can be.”

From left, actors Robin Vera (as Jimmy), Sashy Barrientos (as Sandrine), and Drew Bruski (as the waitress) rehearse a scene from "Almost, Maine" at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday.

Emma Griffith, left, and Nate Kottcamp rehearse a scene from "Almost, Maine" in the middle of the high school stage on Tuesday.

Rachel Sloan, right, plays the part of Glory while rehearsing a scene with Hudson Merlina, playing East, for "Almost, Maine" at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday.

Lily Williams rehearses a scene from "Almost, Maine" at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday.

Sophia Boyer, left, and Lily Williams rehearse a scene on the stage at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday.

Hudson Merlina rehearses a scene from "Almost, Maine" at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday.