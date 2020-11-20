Almost 30 in quarantine after COVID-19 case at Steamboat Springs Middle School

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Almost 30 students and staff at Steamboat Springs Middle School are quarantining after being considered a close contact with a student who tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to parents by the district Thursday night.

Those students and staff can return to school on Dec. 8.

Another four staff members at Strawberry Park Elementary School also are quarantining after coming in close contact with a fellow staff member who had tested positive for the virus. They went into quarantine Wednesday.

Mass quarantining close contacts has been a largely successful tactic at slowing the spread of the virus in schools with very few if any cases being found after a positive case was identified.

Last week, the Hayden School District shut down in-person learning and sent about 150 students to quarantine after a positive COVID case in that school. The district plans to restart in-person learning Nov. 30.

Steamboat Springs High School transitioned to a remote learning format earlier this month because at least 17 cases in the school led to over 350 quarantines among students and staff.

Routt County will move to level red of the state’s safer at home dial at 5 p.m. Friday. That level of restriction suggests pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students learn in person or hybrid and remote learning models as appropriate. For middle school, the dial suggests any form of in-person, hybrid or remote learning. For high school students, the guidelines suggest hybrid or remote learning.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.