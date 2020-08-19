Allegedly stealing from bank: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020

5:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to check on an intoxicated man locked inside a public restroom at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued the man a court summons for allegedly violating a protection order.

3:24 p.m. Police received a report of an employee allegedly stealing from a bank in the 200 block of Anglers Drive. An investigation is ongoing.

5:48 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 1500 block of Conestoga Circle.

6:35 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist people stuck in an elevator at a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

7:08 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about the theft of a bicycle from in front of a house in the 36800 block of Tree Haus Drive.

8:29 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person taking pictures of people swimming in a pool at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Road.

10:06 p.m. Police received a report of a drug violation regarding a minor in possession of marijuana at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs. The minor received a citation.

10:21 p.m. Police were called about fireworks exploding in the 1000 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

11:22 a.m. Deputies were called about a semitrailer that went off the road at mile marker 39 along Colorado Highway.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.