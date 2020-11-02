Alleged stabbing: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 1.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020

12:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a fight between two males in a condo in the 1900 block of Cornice Road. One male allegedly stabbed the other, and police are still investigating the situation. The alleged victim was taken to the hospital.

1:52 a.m. Officers were called about a bear in the backyard of a house in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

6:44 a.m. A person was reported missing from the 3400 block of Flagstone Court. The person was found.

11:24 a.m. Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in a parking lot in the 37500 block of U.S. Highway 40.

9:08 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about two men arguing in front of a residence in the 38000 block of Pinon Trail in Milner.

Total incidents: 21

• Steamboat officers responded to 12 cases that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to five calls that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.