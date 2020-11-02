Alleged stabbing: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 1.
Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020
12:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a fight between two males in a condo in the 1900 block of Cornice Road. One male allegedly stabbed the other, and police are still investigating the situation. The alleged victim was taken to the hospital.
1:52 a.m. Officers were called about a bear in the backyard of a house in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. The bear was gone when officers arrived.
6:44 a.m. A person was reported missing from the 3400 block of Flagstone Court. The person was found.
11:24 a.m. Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in a parking lot in the 37500 block of U.S. Highway 40.
9:08 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about two men arguing in front of a residence in the 38000 block of Pinon Trail in Milner.
Total incidents: 21
• Steamboat officers responded to 12 cases that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to five calls that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User