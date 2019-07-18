Alleged burglar makes PB&J before bolting: The Record for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

3:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a burglary from a residence in the 10 block of Jackpine Court. An intoxicated man there claimed someone broke into his home, made peanut butter sandwiches and took off with several items, such as his wallet. During an investigation, officers found most of the missing items downstairs, including the wallet.

6:36 a.m. Police were called about a bear that broke the latch over a dumpster and was eating the trash inside in the 10 block of Balsam Court. Officers shot it with a less-lethal round to scare the animal away.

6:57 a.m. A caller notified police of a man masturbating along a sidewalk in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road. Officers were unable to locate the man.

11:22 a.m. Police were called about a theft in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. A woman said $150 had been taken from her purse, which she had left in her vehicle.

12:58 p.m. A juvenile was reported missing on the Yampa River. His parents soon found him at their designated meeting place.

2:13 p.m. A man called police to report his bike had been stolen from the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. While he was on the phone with officers, he found the bike.

3:04 p.m. Police received report of an armed man running down Lincoln Avenue with a rifle. The rifle turned out to be a tripod.

5:18 p.m. Officers were called about a woman who has been receiving unwanted, sexual photos from a stranger on Facebook.

5:22 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a bear eating out of a dumpster in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. They shot the animal with a less-lethal round in an attempt to scare it away, but the bear seemed unperturbed. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to assist.

7:01 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received report of a theft from the 6000 block of Homesteader Lane in Hayden.

10:06 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 700 block of Amethyst Drive.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.