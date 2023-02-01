All eyes on Denver: Local wrestlers compete at Steamboat Tri Dual, prepare for state competition

Hayden's Triston Day attempts to put Soroco's Aiden George on his back at a triangular at Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

As the regular season comes to a close, Routt County high school wrestling teams assembled to compete at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The two visiting teams kicked off the night, with Hayden getting the better of Soroco in a 69-6 victory.

Though Soroco lost both its matches as a team, junior Aiden George was a bright spot for the Rams, offering a tight match against Hayden’s Triston Day that resulted in an 8-5 decision in favor of Day. George followed that with a quick victory by fall over Steamboat’s Caden Moore in his next match.

“When it comes to the mat, you just have to forget about everything and just go out there and wrestle like normal,” George said. “Coming off the first match makes you a little more ready for the second.”

George, a resident of Stagecoach, formerly attended Steamboat Springs High School before transferring to Soroco for its agriculture program while simultaneously making an impact on Rams wrestling.

George’s win over Moore would count for the only points Soroco earned against Steamboat, who won the four other bouts.

Sailors junior Finn Rodgers was the most dominant force in a Steamboat uniform, winning both matches by fall in the first round. Rodgers came off an injury and was limited in practice on Monday, Jan. 30, but came out strong and said the injury caused no issues during the meet.

“I was out for two and a half weeks with a knee injury so coming back, I wanted to have a solid performance, which I did,” Rodgers said. “We’re more focused as a team to get ready for regionals and states and then individually I want to be ready for them as well.”

Last year, Rodgers finished eighth at the regional tournament and says he has been working hard all season to finish even higher in regionals and earn a spot at the state meet in Denver.

Hayden also has its eyes set on the Mile High City and head coach Matt Linsacum is hoping to use the momentum from the team’s victories at the Steamboat Triangular to close out the regular season strong and take care of business at regionals, which will be hosted in Hayden.

“Going into the postseason, I think this is great for our confidence,” Linsacum said. “These kids know they are wrestling well, they’ve got some good conditioning and that’s what it is. Winning is helpful going into our postseason.”

Steamboat wrestling is next on the road for the Western Slope League championship at Central High School in Grand Junction on Thursday, Feb. 2, while both Hayden and Soroco travel to Meeker for a meet on Saturday, Feb. 4.

All three teams look to make a statement and produce the best possible results to compete at the statewide level from Feb. 16-18 at Ball Arena.

“Our big goal is to get as many people to Denver as possible,” Linsacum said. “Next week is about wrestling though, making sure we stay healthy and knowing our main goal since the beginning of the year was to get kids at the state tournament and go compete.”

Steamboat Triangular results

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Hayden 69, Soroco 6

132: Owen Miller, H, fall Carmine Mallozzi, S, 1:13.

138: Triston Day, H, dec. Aiden George, S, 8-5.

165: Conley Valora, H, fall Dash Duksa, S, 4:30.

175: Tommy Weber, H, fall Ethan Lozano, S, 0:40.

Steamboat Springs 40, Soroco 6

132: Jace Rabesa, SS, fall Carmine Mallozzi, S, 0:25.

138: Aiden George, S, fall Caden Moore, SS, 1:19.

144: Owen Kirby, SS, fall Maliki Zamora, S, 2:26.

165: Finn Rodgers, SS, fall Dash Duksa, S, 1:10.

175: Henry Dismuke, SS, maj. dec. Ethan Lozano, S, 8-0.

Hayden 55, Steamboat Springs 18

113: Chase Preston, H, maj. dec. Kaleb Young, SS, 8-0.

120: Ethan Silva, H, fall Colton Melland, SS, 3:17.

126: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Joey Burgard, H, 5:30.

132: Owen Miller, H, fall Jace Rabesa, SS, 1:18.

138: Triston Day, H, fall Caden Moore, SS, 3:13.

150: Sabyn Hager, H, fall Owen Kirby, SS, 0:45.

165: Finn Rodgers, SS, fall Conley Valora, H, 0:38.

175: Tommy Weber, H, fall Cohen Vanderbosch, SS, 0:55.

190: Cody Hawn, H, dec. Henry Dismuke, SS, 11-4.

