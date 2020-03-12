All Colorado high school spring sports suspended due to COVID-19 concerns; USSA cancels future events

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association has suspended all spring sports and activities until Monday, April 6, due to the concern of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release issued Thursday, March 12.

CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in the release the suspension, effective Friday, March 13, includes all practices and competitions, leaving the decision to practice or compete on Thursday in the hands of local school districts. CHSAA will monitor the situation in the coming weeks to determine when the season will resume, if at all.

“I think it was a collaborative decision made, and I think it’s probably in the best interest of our students and our schools,” said Hayden Athletic Director Bryan Richards. “I think CHSAA has worked quite a bit with a lot of the state agencies and made a conservative decision for our schools, which is important.”

Additionally, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association is canceling all sanctioned and scheduled events starting Monday, March 16, including the ski jumping and Nordic combined Rocky/Central Regional Championships that were slated to take place March 17 to 21 at Howelsen Hill.

According to the USSA website, participants of effected events will be contacted regarding refunds of entry fees.

The ongoing U14 Alpine regional championships will continue at Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill and conclude March 14. The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club will still host the Slash & Burn banked slalom at the resort March 13 and 14.

If sports do resume after April 6, the season will be cut down to about a month, making an already short, snowy spring season even shorter.

“I think it will definitely present some challenges,” Richards said. “I think some students will continue to be committed on their own.”

Hayden was scheduled to host a middle school wrestling tournament this weekend, but Richards said the middle school activities will mirror CHSAA and will be suspended until further notice.

This story may be updated.

COVID-19: Follow our coverage Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.

Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.

If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department. Take precautions in everyday life: Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.

Be calm but be prepared.

​People who are not sick do not need face masks to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

Ill people should wear a mask to protect family members or in any scenario where needed to prevent the spread of germs.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.