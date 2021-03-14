All Coloradans will have access to coronavirus vaccine by mid-April, governor says
The next vaccine distribution phase, Phase 1b.4, will begin March 19 includes anyone 50 and up, restaurant workers and many other essential workers
The Colorado Sun
Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that Colorado will move into its next phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution on March 19 — two days ahead of schedule — and that he expects the general public will have access to inoculations by mid-April.
The next phase, Phase 1b.4, includes anyone 50 and older, restaurant workers and many essential workers, like student-facing higher education employees, front-line journalists and manufacturing workers. There are an estimated 2.5 million people in the group.
Polis made the announcement at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in downtown Denver.
The news comes a day after President Joe Biden said Thursday night that all Americans will have access to a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. Polis said he believes the state will be able to beat that goal.
Read the full story at The Colorado Sun.
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
All Coloradans will have access to coronavirus vaccine by mid-April, governor says
Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that Colorado will move into its next phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution on March 19 — two days ahead of schedule — and that he expects the general public will…