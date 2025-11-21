All are welcome at Yampa Valley Pride Friendsgiving

Yampa Valley Pride will host its fourth annual Friendsgiving from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Queer Futures, 480 Rollingstone Dr. in Steamboat Springs.

The community event was started by Yampa Valley Pride to provide a Thanksgiving-style meal to anyone who might not have another opportunity for it, whether due to not having an accepting family or simply a busy schedule.

“We love having new people at our events,” said Sarah Brock, chair of Yampa Valley Pride. “We’d love to express that this event is open to the public, and we encourage folks to bring a dish to share if they are able.”

Brock added that while the dinner is a potluck, bringing a dish is not a requirement and all are welcome.

People who attend are also encouraged to contribute non-perishable donations for LiftUp of Routt County. Suggested items include:

Progresso/Chunky soup

Canned stew/chili

Sugar

Flour

Coffee

Pasta sauce

Condiments (ketchup, mustard, mayo)

Gluten-free items

Personal care items (toothpaste, shampoo, feminine products, etc.)

The Queer Futures facility is wheelchair-accessible with additional parking available at Better Tomorrow, located in the same parking lot as Fiesta Jalisco.

RSVPs are encouraged and can be done at queerfuturesco.org .