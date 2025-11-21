All are welcome at Yampa Valley Pride Friendsgiving
Yampa Valley Pride will host its fourth annual Friendsgiving from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Queer Futures, 480 Rollingstone Dr. in Steamboat Springs.
The community event was started by Yampa Valley Pride to provide a Thanksgiving-style meal to anyone who might not have another opportunity for it, whether due to not having an accepting family or simply a busy schedule.
“We love having new people at our events,” said Sarah Brock, chair of Yampa Valley Pride. “We’d love to express that this event is open to the public, and we encourage folks to bring a dish to share if they are able.”
Brock added that while the dinner is a potluck, bringing a dish is not a requirement and all are welcome.
People who attend are also encouraged to contribute non-perishable donations for LiftUp of Routt County. Suggested items include:
- Progresso/Chunky soup
- Canned stew/chili
- Sugar
- Flour
- Coffee
- Pasta sauce
- Condiments (ketchup, mustard, mayo)
- Gluten-free items
- Personal care items (toothpaste, shampoo, feminine products, etc.)
The Queer Futures facility is wheelchair-accessible with additional parking available at Better Tomorrow, located in the same parking lot as Fiesta Jalisco.
RSVPs are encouraged and can be done at queerfuturesco.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.