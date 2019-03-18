Alicia Yost: Please be courteous; share the road
March 18, 2019
As the weather is warming up, many people are taking their workouts outdoors. Runners, dog walkers and even cyclists, can be found all over town enjoying the sunshine.
This is a friendly reminder to please share the road. Take some extra time to stop at a stop sign, slow down on those sharp curves and give some extra room if traffic allows. Let’s keep Steamboat Springs healthy and safe.
Alicia Yost
Steamboat Springs
