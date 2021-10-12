Alicia Doolin: Ensure an education

My husband and I were both raised in Routt County and are graduates of Hayden High School. We now have two children attending Hayden Valley Schools.

I’ve been a substitute teacher in Hayden for eight years. After earning my real estate license five years ago, I continue substitute teaching because it’s important to give our teachers the opportunity to take a day off without burdening their co-workers.

I’m also a member of the elementary PTO and the health and wellness team, where I enjoy the opportunity to support students and staff. I firmly believe every child in our district has the right to quality education.

The district’s only job is to ensure that every child receives that education. My experiences in PTO, understanding the housing market, exposure in the classroom setting and passion for education is what I’ll bring to the school board to continue the incredible growth and success of our community.

Alicia Doolin is a candidate for Hayden School District Board of Education.