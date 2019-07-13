Alex Long joins Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Alex Long has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a full-time broker associate. Originally from the Philadelphia area, Long attended West Virginia University where he earned a bachelor of science degree in geology.

The day after graduation, he packed up and moved to Steamboat. That was over four years, and since then, Long has been actively involved in the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alex to our team,” said Pam Vanatta, owner/broker of Steamboat Sotheby’s, in a news release. “He has a genuine and infectious love for Steamboat as well as a strong work ethic and desire to help others, making him a great asset to his clients.”

Long is an avid skier and biker and enjoys playing in the Steamboat softball and volleyball leagues.