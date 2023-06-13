Alarm sounded for spread of whitetop in Routt County

“I feel like I’m witnessing a slow-motion ecological pandemic on our landscape … whitetop has invaded our ecosystem and unfortunately our ecosystem has no way to deal with it,” Cedar Beauregard, secretary for the community organization Keep Routt Wild, recently wrote in a letter to the Routt County Commissioners. “At whitetop’s current rate of spread, I see a point in our future where everything turns white each spring and grass meadows are the exception, not the norm.”

Hoary Cress, commonly known as whitetop, is a level-B noxious weed. Colorado law demands it be controlled by landowners in the state. Whitetop is a deep-rooted perennial, meaning the majority of the plant’s biomass is underground. Its deep roots make it difficult to eradicate and easy to spread.

“We’ve been seeing increasing whitetop over the last several years, mostly due to the fact there are patches that the people aren’t controlling,” said Todd Hagenbuch, director of the Routt County – Colorado State University Extension office. “We all have the right to own land, but with that right comes a responsibility to manage it.”

Using livestock to mitigate noxious weeds generally provides a quick fix. But livestock tend to steer clear of whitetop. Hagenbuch said local ranchers have indicated that their livestock actively avoid whitetop. Beauregard, who has goats, agreed that the livestock will not go near it.

Hagenbuch also noted that native pollinators such as bees, butterflies and moths will not touch the plant either.

Whitetop’s propensity for crowding out native vegetation could have major impacts on the county’s livestock and wildlife.

“It’s horrific for our wildlife, because it (whitetop) loves the south-facing slope, which is where all of our extreme wintering territories are, and it’s out-competing anything that has validity as a food source for our wildlife,” Beauregard said. “That’s my biggest concern.”

Beauregard said he has seen many places in Routt County infested with whitetop, including popular recreation spots such as Emerald and Woodchuck mountains, and bike paths on Rabbit Ears.

Routt County noxious weed supervisor Tiffany Carson said the county has recently received a slew of complaints regarding whitetop.

Many of the complaints are related to the presence of whitetop along the core trail in Steamboat, at private residences or on city-owned land in Steamboat, and at Haymaker Golf Course.

Routt County is responsible for weeds on its right-of-ways. The county does not do mitigation or eradication on whitetop on land in Steamboat Springs. Carlson approached Routt County Commissioners and Steamboat Springs City Council in a January joint meeting to express concern over the lack of a vegetation management program at the city level.

“With all the new construction and everything, a lack of a central person to manage weeds on the city level is an issue,” Carlson said

At the county level, a part-time enforcement officer sends out letters to inform and educate people on how to deal with whitetop.

People like Beauregard are advocating for more accountability around ensuring people remove the whitetop on their properties.

“I think we need teeth in our regulations, because it is a code-enforcement violation,” Beauregard said. “There’s never something like a ticket or notice of violation that has consequences.”

Carlson said that something such as a monetary fine for these violations requires a legislative fix and the Noxious Weed Act would have to be rewritten.

Spraying herbicides on whitetop is currently the most commonly recommended mitigation effort.

Timing is everything when it comes to effectively spraying herbicides. The spraying must occur during a specific time window before the plant grows, meaning a homeowner trying to mitigate on their property would have to remember exactly where in their yard whitetop had grown previously.

Digging out the whitetop may seem like a viable option, but Carlson said digging out the plants can do more harm than good. It is difficult to get the whole root out of the ground, and any little piece of tissue that is left in the ground is a viable source of contamination. Attempting to dig can cause the weed to just come back thicker and more prevalent than before.

Carlson said that early detection and rapid response is huge when it comes to mitigating the spread.

“The best time to control a noxious weed like this was years ago,” Hagenbuch said.

Despite missing the most ideal window to eradicate whitetop, the situation may not be beyond repair.

Greg Brown, supervisor of the Routt County Weed Program and former Routt County Noxious Weed supervisor, said this issue has been on his radar since the early 2000s. He said there are some hopeful solutions potentially forming a light at the end of the tunnel. He explained that years of research on biological controls are finally yielding results that could hit the market soon. For instance, he mentioned a mite will be available soon to act as insect control.

“This new mite is encouraging … it’s probably going to be available to a limited extent this year,” Brown said.

Information on noxious weeds and how to mitigate them can be found on Routt County’s noxious weed website .