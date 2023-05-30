Airport offers open house to talk Terminal Action Plan

Officials with the Yampa Valley Regional Airport will hold an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Community Room of the Routt County Health & Human Services Building to discuss the Terminal Area Plan.

The plan is being developed to serve as the 20-year blueprint for the future layout, improvements and expansion of the airport’s terminal facilities. Once complete, the plan will recommend improvements to accommodate recent and future growth in the number of passengers coming through the airport, as well as enhance the airport experience.

The new plan will focus on the terminal area, which includes the commercial terminal building, commercial terminal apron and parking lots. The recommendations will replace old recommendations from the 2015 Master Plan and address the terminal area needs for both short- and long-term planning.

The public open house will begin with brief presentation to introduce the Terminal Area Plan process and schedule, summarize the work completed to date and present the refined terminal area alternative. This presentation will be followed by an open house where the consultant team and airport staff will be available to provide information, answer questions and receive comments.

Find the guiding documents and an opportunity for public comment online at FlySteamboat.com/guiding-documents .