Airplane makes emergency landing: The Record for Friday, July 19, 2019

Friday, July 19, 2019

12:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about an assault at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

7:08 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received report of criminal mischief occurring in the 27000 block of Silver Spur Street.

7:50 a.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person in the 900 block of Pamela Lane.

10:35 a.m. Officers received report of a theft from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

11:35 a.m. Deputies responded to an aircraft emergency at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport. A private plane was experiencing problems with its landing gear. Firefighters with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, the West Routt Fire Protection District and the airport’s fire department also responded in case of a crash or injuries. The pilot conducted an emergency landing and parked the plane safely. No one was hurt.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

5:43 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called about a vehicle on fire along U.S. Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass. According to later reports, there were no flames coming from the vehicle, just smoke, likely the result of overheated brakes.

8:23 p.m. Steamboat firefighters transported a highly intoxicated person to the hospital from the 600 block of Yampa Street.

8:28 p.m. Police were called about a bear that got into several dumpsters outside a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:38 p.m. Police received report of a disturbance from the 10 block of Cedar Court.

11:43 p.m. A caller complained of fireworks going off near the 2600 block of Burgess Creek Road.

Total incidents: 61

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.