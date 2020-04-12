Airplane arrival: The Record for Saturday, April 11, 2020

Saturday, April 11, 2020

7:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of cluster mailboxes knocked down near the intersection of Mount Werner Road and Montview Lane.

7:41 a.m. Police were called about a person sleeping on the deck of of the Stockbridge Transit Center.

8:06 a.m. Police were called about a person sleeping in a park in the 3800 block of Whistler Road.

1:23 p.m. Officers responded to a report about an airplane landing at Bob Adams Airport and concerns someone was bringing the coronavirus into town. The airplane was not in violation of any public health order.

4:35 p.m. Police responded to a call about two families hanging out together near the intersection of Timothy Drive and Meadow Lane. The families agreed to separate.

6:25 p.m. Police received a report of a propane tank that had been stolen off of a grill in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.

7:43 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint about stomping and pounding in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway. Police determined it was a child making the noise.

8:25 p.m. Police were called about person who stole a bottle of alcohol from a store in the 2500 block of Village Drive. The person was charged with theft and told not to return to the store.

Total incidents: 36

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Wesr Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.