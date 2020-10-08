Air quality Thursday reaches dangerous levels in Steamboat
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Air quality levels at the Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs peaked at a level of 566 on the air quality index Thursday afternoon, indicating levels that could pose health risks to anyone exposed.
According to purpleair.com, an air quality measuring website, levels peaked at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to dense smoke coming into the area from surrounding wildfires, including the Middle Fork Fire. Measurements greater than 401 are considered emergency conditions and the entire population is likely at risk if exposed for lengthy periods.
Dense smoke may pose health risks especially for those with heart disease, respiratory illness, the very young and the elderly. A rule of thumb is that if visibility is less than 5 miles, smoke has reached unhealthy levels. Those feeling sick from the smoke should temporarily relocate.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s Air Pollution Control Division, heavy smoke will gradually decrease later Thursday afternoon due to atmospheric mixing. Transport winds at the fires will be out of a west to southwesterly direction, sending smoke to areas of Jackson County.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
