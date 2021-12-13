Aiming to offer plans in 2023, Routt County to approve deal with Peak Health Alliance

Routt County commissioners are expected to approve a deal with Peak Health Alliance on Tuesday, starting phase one of a process that hopes to offer health insurance plans locally in 2023.

The professional services agreement between the county and Peak Health is part of the consent agenda Tuesday, which is where commissioners can vote to approve several items at once that are typically noncontroversial.

After meeting with commissioners in September, representatives from Peak Health Alliance have been working to gauge community support, which CEO Claire Brockbank has said is critical for Peak Health to enter a market.

In October, Peak Health made its pitch to a variety of local stakeholders, such as business leaders, human resources directors and local healthcare professionals. The county has set a steering committee to help guide Peak’s work, and the committee met for the first time last week, Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton said.

Since then, the group has made presentations about Peak Health to local stakeholders including the Steamboat Springs Chamber Board, local Rotary Clubs and the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors.

Part of the process asks large employers to sign a letter of intent saying they will consider purchasing Peak Health Alliance plans if they’re available locally. Melton said the county would sign one of these letters, which is nonbinding.

“It basically says, ‘If Peak brings forward an option, we will look at it and consider it for our insurance,’” Melton said. “The point is to have this group of people that is large enough to move into negotiations.”

Peak Health Alliance is a nonprofit, member-owned, health care-purchasing cooperative that started in Summit County in 2018. It has reduced premiums in the seven Colorado counties it operates, some by as much as 38%, according to Brockbank.

The group hopes to build enough community support and use that negotiation power and data they say exposes inefficiencies in the health care system to negotiate for lower costs.

The agreement lays out two phase. Phase one includes a deep analysis of data from the All Payer Claims Database and Medicare cost reports to get a better understanding of the current pricing and what is influencing costs.

The second phase will only happen if commissioners decide to proceed.

Phase two is focused on strategies to implement Peak’s model locally and offer plans on the individual, insured group and self-funded insurance markets.

The deal includes $25,000 for phase one paid to Peak Health, as well as up to $10,000 for actuarial analysis.

If commissioners proceed to phase two, Peak Health will be paid $25,000 more, and another $5,000 can be spent for additional analysis. Additionally, the county will pay about $19,500 for the data sets needed.

