After-hours hot tub party: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

2:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious-looking man loitering outside of a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers checked on the man and determined he was OK.

6:52 a.m. A woman called police about a suspicious man standing outside her residence in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

7:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a vehicle that caught fire at Routt County Road 42 and U.S. Highway 40. It was out by the time they arrived. No one was injured.

7:53 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 112 along U.S. 40 near Hayden.

9:43 a.m. Officers issued an ordinance violation to a property owner who failed to secure dumpsters from wildlife in the 2900 block of Village Drive.

1:52 p.m. Police were called about a man who allegedly stole a bottle of schnapps from a liquor store in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue, then ran off. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

3:37 p.m. Two roommates got into an argument as one of them was preparing to move out. Officers helped to mediate the situation.

7:01 p.m. Officers are investigating some damage to a car in the 1200 block of Bob Adams Drive.

7:48 p.m. Officers arrested two men who were trying to sleep inside a business in the 400 block of Anglers Drive. They were charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.

10:15 p.m. Officers were called about two men using a hot tub after hours at a condominium complex in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. As the caller was on the phone with police, two more people entered the hot tub.

11:12 p.m. Police pulled over a vehicle for having defective headlights at South Lincoln Avenue and Anglers Drive. They arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.