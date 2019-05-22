After a week of rain, the weekend forecast calls for sunshine in Steamboat

A robin sits on a tree branch that was covered in snow Tuesday morning in Steamboat Springs after a wintry storm passed through Colorado.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After Thursday, Routt County’s wet weather will let up a bit.

“We should see a significant improvement Friday and Saturday into Sunday,” said Dan Cuevas, a technician at the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

There’s still a decent snowpack in the mountains. The Natural Resource Conservation Service’s Tower site, which sits at an elevation of 10,500 feet on Buffalo Pass, has 122 inches of snow depth, while sites around 9,000 feet have 32 to 48 inches.

The Yampa and White River Basin currently has 144% of its long-term average snow water equivalent, and statewide, Colorado has 202% of its longterm average.

Thursday calls for more rain and snow mix

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction is calling for rain and snow showers early Thursday morning, turning into rain after 7 a.m. Snow isn’t expected to accumulate. Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 53 degrees.

It’s expected to be a bit windy, with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

The rain and snow mix should wind down gradually after 10 p.m.

Friday showers taper off into partly cloudy

Friday is forecast to reach a high near 55.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will die down to 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rain should subside Friday evening, leaving Friday night partly cloudy with a low around 32.

Saturday and Sunday sunshine

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. There’s a slight chance of storms before midnight Saturday with an evening low of 35.

“The weekend is looking a lot better than what we’ve been seeing,” Cuevas said.

Memorial Day to be partly sunny with a chance of showers

Monday is set to reach a high near 62 degrees with partly sunny skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

