African wolves and penguins featured in June’s Wild Films at the library

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free Wild Films screening of “Megeti: Africa’s Lost Wolf,” a featured documentary from the 2018 International Wildlife Film Festival, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in Library Hall.

The highlands known as the Roof of Africa are home to the world’s last Ethiopian wolves. This film tells the touching story of Megeti, a lone wolf who has lost her pack and is suddenly left to fend for herself, wandering across the highlands on a quest to find a new family.

For the young wolf to survive, it is vital that she finds a new family and this quest pushes her into foreign territory occupied by cattle breeders and other wolves. Her attempts to be accepted into a new pack are risky, but the better hunting grounds and group protection are to tempting.

Over a period of two years, a crew of wildlife filmmakers led by by Yann Sochaczewski has been filming Ethiopian wolves and other rare species across the high plateaus. Their work offers audiences a chance to experience charismatic protagonists in an extraordinary African scenery that has rarely been seen.

Following Megeti’s daily efforts to connect with a new pack, the camera captures a variety of moments with depth and sensitivity, eventually arriving at the moment when the wolf’s perseverance is rewarded. However, the success story doesn’t last long and when an unwelcome guest arrives, the narrative takes a dramatic turn.

The screening includes a bonus short film, “Protectors of the Penguins” by Jessie Ayles. They’re black and white and full of charm, but African penguins need more than charisma to avoid extinction. Near Stoney Point on South Africa’s Western Cape, a dedicated group of people isn’t giving up on the penguin just yet. Day after day, Cuan McGeorge and his colleagues monitor the breeding colony for injured birds. Every bird they successfully save bolsters the species’ potential for the future. Visit http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.