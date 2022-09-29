Advocates of Routt County to host training for volunteers Oct. 17

For anyone looking to have a positive effect in the community by assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Advocates of Routt County seeks volunteers to help operate its 24/7 Safeline.

Advocates could not provide the services it does without volunteers, and the nonprofit’s upcoming CORE and Safeline programs will provide in-depth and expert training in crisis intervention so that volunteers feel comfortable and confident answering the Safeline.

Training will begin on Oct. 17. Email Chelsie Holmes at chelsie@advocatesrc.org for more.