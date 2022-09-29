Advocates of Routt County to host training for volunteers Oct. 17
For anyone looking to have a positive effect in the community by assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Advocates of Routt County seeks volunteers to help operate its 24/7 Safeline.
Advocates could not provide the services it does without volunteers, and the nonprofit’s upcoming CORE and Safeline programs will provide in-depth and expert training in crisis intervention so that volunteers feel comfortable and confident answering the Safeline.
Training will begin on Oct. 17. Email Chelsie Holmes at chelsie@advocatesrc.org for more.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.