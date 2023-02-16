Advocates of Routt County seeks volunteers
Advocates of Routt County is seeking volunteers for its 24/7 hotline.
Volunteers will provide intervention and services to survivors and other vital support for the Advocates team. Their team of volunteers is why Advocates can provide 24-hour support to survivors in this community.
Advocates of Routt County emphasizes that ending domestic and sexual violence and empowering survivors is a community effort. The nonprofit stresses that it could not do its work without volunteers. The upcoming CORE and SafeLine programs provide in-depth and expert training in crisis intervention. Find out more at AdvocatesRC.org.
