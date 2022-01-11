Advocates of Routt County holding human trafficking information event
Those interested in learning about how to spot and prevent human trafficking are invited to attend a virtual info session hosted by Advocates of Routt County on Jan. 26.
The session will discuss what human trafficking looks like in Colorado, the risk factors that make people more vulnerable to being trafficked and how Routt County residents can support community efforts to combat human trafficking.
All community members are invited to attend, and the event is free. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Advocates of Routt County has opted to change the event from in-person to virtual.
Those interested in attending should contact Confidential Advocate Hannah Sroor at hannah@advocatesrc.org.
