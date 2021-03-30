Advocates activates for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, Advocates of Routt County is launching several interactive projects and skill-building programs for local schools and businesses throughout the month.

Advocates is rolling out several new workshop presentations including Good for Business, a re-imagined approach to sexual harassment trainings focused on developing a healthy workplace culture that prevents problems before they occur. This free program will be offered throughout April for the Steamboat Springs Chamber, Alpine Bank and Old Town Hot Springs.

As a collaborative effort with Colorado Mountain College, Advocates is also piloting two programs for students. The first, called INTERVENE, expands on traditional “bystander intervention” trainings that teach skills for preventing sexual misconduct to address racist and bigoted abuses as well. The second is the LGBTUniverse program exploring how the queer community’s pursuit of civil rights and safe relationships teaches about consent, boundaries and respect.

Advocates also will be presenting to Steamboat Springs High School’s health classes its updated flagship program, Good for Each Other: Safe Dating and Solid Relationships. And at the state-level level, Advocates will be presenting “Social Change is Violence Prevention” for the Brown Bag series hosted by Violence Free Colorado. This presentation explores how advancing principles of social justice can reduce the prevalence of sexual assault and domestic violence.

To encourage community participation, Advocates will be hosting an “I’m on SAAM’s Team” outreach campaign on various social platforms throughout the month and will highlight the international awareness campaign known as Denim Day on April 28.

Visit advocatesrc.org/program-request to book a program and for more information, contact Graham Hackett, Advocates’ social change program manager, at graham@advocatesrc.org .