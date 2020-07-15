Adult volleyball league must fill up, registration ends Friday

Amanda Dietrich prepares to serve a volleyball in a pickup game with her friends at the Howelsen Hill sand volleyball courts on Sunday afternoon.

Eleanor C. Hasenbeck

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation is putting together an Adult Volleyball League in which teams of two and four can compete at three different levels.

Play will begin July 21, but only if the league has enough participants. Registration for the league concludes Friday, July 17. Visit steamboatsprings.net/adultsports for rules and registration.

Volleyball is the only league being offered by Parks and Recreation right now, particularly since it’s such an easy sport to play while social distancing.

“Volleyball traditionally has, according to all the guidelines, it’s one of the safer group sports that can be done,” said Alexis Wolf, recreation manager at Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation. “There’s smaller team sizes; it’s easier to do social distancing. All of those guidelines go along easier with volleyball than with other sports.”

League schedule Tuesday Evening: 4v4 Coed A league, 4v4 Coed B league Thursday Evening: 2v2 Open A league, 2v2 Open B league, 4v4 Coed C league

The league will take place Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Howelsen Hill Sand Courts. All team members must fill out a liability waiver and proclaim they are symptom-free. Participants are also required to wear a face covering while not playing.

It is prohibited to bring a personal ball as well. Parks and Recreation will have guidelines in place to ensure the communal balls are clean.

“If we don’t have enough registrations, we can’t run the league,” said Wolf. “We want people to come out; we want people to be safe. We want people to have a good time and we want people to be playing volleyball.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.