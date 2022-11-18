Adult sports begins winter season

Winter adult sports offered through City of Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation have begun with ice hockey leagues starting Nov. 8 for all three levels. The league will run through March with games Sunday through Thursday at Howelsen Ice Arena.

Also at Howelsen Ice Arena will be the curling league starting Tuesday, Nov. 22 with one game each week from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday mornings.

Parks and Recreation will also offer a learn to curl event at the ice rink on Dec. 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Recreation Coordinator Austin Cagaanan has been working the the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center to get times for winter pickleball. Cagaanan is still solidifying the details but he hopes to find space from January to March.

Indoor volleyball has also started up with drop-in sessions every Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Steamboat Springs Middle School gym. These drop-in sessions end on Dec. 18, with a 4-person league starting up sometime in January.

More information can be found on the Adult Sports page of the Parks and Recreation website or by reaching out to Cagaanan at acagaanan@steamboatsprings.net.

