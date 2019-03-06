Adonna Allen named to Steamboat fire protection district board

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District board of directors welcomed Adonna Allen as its newest director at the board's regular monthly meeting Feb. 18.

As president of Alpine Bank in Steamboat, Allen brings a wealth of financial knowledge to the board. She is also an active member of the community, volunteering with a number of nonprofits.

The fire protection board holds regular public meetings at 5 p.m. the third Monday of every month, January through November, and the second Monday of the month in December at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. Visit ssafpd.org for more information.