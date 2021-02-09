Aces High has new local owners

Business owners Mark and Autum Sloop recently purchased Aces High and Royal Flush in Steamboat Springs. The couple also owns and operates Rocky Mountain Repair and Rocky Mountain Towing & Delivery. (Photo by John F. Russell)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It might seem as if Rocky Mountain Repair and Rocky Mountain Towing & Delivery have nothing in common with Aces High Services, but owners Mark and Autum Sloop disagree.

“All three of our businesses are family owned and familyoperated,” said Autum. “We’re longtime locals, and we really want to stress that it is family owned and operated, and we’re not going anywhere.”

The couple purchased Aces High, which also includes sister company Royal Flush, in November 2020. While the two businesses operate under the same umbrella, Aces High provides roll-off dumpster services while Royal Flush offers portable toilets and special event services including a trailer with portable toilets and hand-washing stations

In the past Aces High also offered residential trash service, but Waste Management of Colorado purchased that part of the business in October 2019. Waste Management did not purchase Royal Flush or the roll-off dumpster services offered by Aces High.

The Sloops may be new to the waste management and portable toilet business, but they have owned and operated Rocky Mountain Repair for 12 years and purchased Rocky Mountain Towing & Delivery in 2019.

Rocky Mountain Repair is located on property owned by the former owner of Aces High, and when they learned the owner was selling, the Sloops decided to expand their holdings one more time.

“We managed it (Aces High and Royal Flush) for about six months to kind of get our feet wet in the business,” Mark said. “Then the opportunity arose to purchase everything — all the assets including the trucks, toilets, containers — and we were able to do that in November.”

The new owners have stayed busy this winter thanks to the local building and construction boom. Mark said he also has kept the three bays at Rocky Mountain Repair filled. The business works on all kinds of vehicles, from semi trucks to Subarus but is one of only a few companies in Northwest Colorado that work on larger commercial vehicles. Mark said owning a business that services those types of trucks has helped him maintain his fleets for the other two businesses.

“Our shop is definitely crucial to keeping our tow trucks and Aces High trucks on the road and DOT (Department of Transportation) legal.” Mark said. “It’s been good. It’s a simple concept of delivering toilets and containers, cleaning everything and providing a good service.”

Autum said all three businesses aim to provide good customer service.

“We are always open to new opportunities and growth, so when this opportunity presented itself, we just really couldn’t say ’no.’“ Autum said. “I know that people have a lot of options in town for their needs … we wanted to offer a local choice for people that want good customer service and really just want to keep their business here in town.”

