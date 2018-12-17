Acclaimed hand-painted film about van Gogh screens Tuesday 

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “Loving Vincent,” a film where Vincent van Gogh’s life comes to life in 65,000 remarkable hand-painted frames, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18 in Library Hall.

“Loving Vincent” was an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee for Best Animated Feature. Every one of the 65,000 frames of the film is an oil painting hand-painted by professional oil painters who traveled from all across Europe to studios in Poland and Greece to be a part of the production. As remarkable as van Gogh's brilliant paintings are his passionate and ill-fated life and mysterious death.

“Loving Vincent” explores van Gogh’s life and work by bringing to life some of van Gogh's most inspirational paintings to tell his story.

Visit SteamboatLibrary.org for more information.