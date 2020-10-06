About 50 students are in quarantine after employee on Steamboat school bus tests positive for COVID-19
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A message sent out Tuesday evening to families by the Steamboat Springs School District confirmed that a district transportation employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
About 50 students were placed in quarantine after identified as being in close contact to the employee, who had been on one of the district’s buses.
School principals made contact with the families of students impacted by this incident, according to Steamboat Superintendent Brad Meeks.
“We are working closely with the Routt County Health Department,” Meeks said. “Please continue to regularly monitor your child for symptoms of COVID-19.”
Students awaiting a COVID-19 test should not attend school.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
