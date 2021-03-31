About 50 Steamboat students quarantined after contact with COVID-19 case

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — About 50 students in two different Steamboat Springs School District schools will go into quarantine Wednesday after being a close contact with students who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.

“Parents of all students known to have close contact with the infected individual have been notified and instructed to keep their students at home,” the district said in an email.

The quarantines affect 30 students at Steamboat Springs Middle School and 19 students at Soda Creek Elementary School. A public health investigation is in progress at the school, which means the district is working with local public health officials to prevent any spread of the virus.

These quarantines are separate from a group of 35 students at the middle school who were quarantined earlier this week after having close contact with a student who was identified as a close contact to a B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant case.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.