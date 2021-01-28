About 50 Steamboat students in quarantine, no staff affected

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two groups of students in the Steamboat Springs School District are in quarantine until Feb. 5 after being identified as “close contacts” to positive cases in two schools, according to separate emails sent to parents late Wednesday.

At Steamboat Springs High School, 27 students are affected and 26 students at Steamboat Springs Middle School.

There have been over a dozen quarantines affecting more than 250 students since the district returned from winter break, but most of those students are no longer in quarantine. No staff were required to quarantine, which has been key for the district to stay in the current hybrid-learning model.

Citing the highest-ever local case counts of COVID-19, the district’s Board of Education has rebuffed state guidance saying students at all levels should be in school full-time by delaying a phased implementation plan that would bring younger students back first.

The district is not violating the law by not following state guidance, and many other districts in the state are doing the same.

Just one member of the board, President Kelly Latterman, has signaled her preference to start bringing students back now, but ultimately, the board opted to revisit the plan at the next board meeting Feb. 8.

