About 50 in quarantine after new COVID-19 case at Steamboat high school; emergency board of health meeting scheduled for Friday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — About 45 students and four staff members at Steamboat Springs High School are in quarantine Thursday after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19, according to Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks.

There were two other students in the district that reported positive Wednesday, but Meeks said those students had not been at school for several days, so those cases did not prompt any quarantines at the school.

In previous cases in the local school system, mass quarantines have worked at slowing the spread within the school, county health officials have previously said.

The new cases come as Routt County has seen its most severe spike in cases of the pandemic, prompting an emergency board of health meeting schedued for Friday.

County health officials have been working with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment for weeks to create a mitigation strategy for the county to get the new cases under control.

That mitigation strategy could include changing where the county stands on the state’s Safer at Home dial, which could lead to more restrictive measures in public places like restaurants.

Currently, the county is at Level 1 of the dial, but recent case counts put the county closer to the metrics for Level 3.

The county has had 22 new cases last week, the most in a single week since the start of the pandemic, and has reported 234 total cases.

The state health department, which counts cases differently than the county health department, has reported 243 total cases in the county.

