About 40 quarantined at Steamboat elementary schools

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — More than 40 students and staff in Steamboat Springs elementary schools will be sidelined until at least March 21 after being exposed to students who tested positive for COVID-19, according to an update on the Steamboat Springs School District’s website.

About 24 students and three staff members at Soda Creek Elementary School will need to quarantine until Sunday, and about 19 students at Strawberry Park Elementary School will need to quarantine until Tuesday.

The district has already reached out to all the students that were deemed to be “close contacts” of these two different positive tests that caused the two groups of students to quarantine.

This is the first group of students quarantined in the district since the first week of March. That week saw about 100 students and five staff members go into quarantine.

The district is working with the Routt County Public Health Department to investigate these cases, and it is still safe to have students and staff in the building.

