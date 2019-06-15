Abandoned puppy found in hotel room: The Record for Friday, June 14, 2019

Friday, June 14, 2019

12:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received an animal complaint from a hotel in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue. A guest staying there found a puppy that had been abandoned by a previous guest. Officers found the owner of the animal and issued him a charge for animal cruelty. The puppy was taken to the Routt County Humane Society.

2:30 a.m. Officers were called about a drunken man who fell down a flight of stairs near a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:35 a.m. A moose was running in and out of traffic at Pine Grove and Mount Werner roads.

1:57 p.m. A man reported his bike had been stolen from the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.

2:21 p.m. Police were called about a bear that got into a condominium unit in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane. The animal walked out and left the area before officers arrived.

2:24 p.m. A resident called police after seeing two people walking around his yard in the 1900 block of Anglers Drive. The people claimed to be doing electrical work, but the resident was suspicious because they did not drive a company vehicle. They were indeed doing electrical work.

9:52 p.m. Someone vandalized a bathroom with graffiti at a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

10:10 p.m. Officers were called about a man who appeared intoxicated staggering across the street at Whistler Road and Athens Plaza

11:54 p.m. An officer contacted a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. The driver had a warrant for his arrest, so police took him to jail.

Total incidents: 72

Steamboat officers had 53 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.