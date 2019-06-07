Abagail Fritz to choreograph afro-fusion dance for Steamboat Dance Theatre’s 2020 concert

Abagail Fritz will teach an afro-fusion dance class Thursday, June 13.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs native Abagail Fritz returns from Los Angeles to choreograph an afro-fusion piece for the 2020 Steamboat Dance Theatre Concert. During a weekend-long event at the Depot Art Center, Fritz will teach a community, all-levels dance class that is beginner-friendly, followed by an audition and a choreography intensive for dancers who are selected from the audition.

The open community afro-fusion dance class is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13. The class costs $10 at the door; no pre-registration needed.

After class, dancers who are members of Steamboat Dance Theater are invited to audition for Fritz’s performance piece in the 2020 Steamboat Dance Theatre show. The theme of the piece is “Keeping the Fire,” touching on the lineage of African dance in Steamboat. The audition immediately follows the community class, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., so warm-up will be minimal.

Dancers must be active Steamboat Dance Theatre members to audition, and members can renew or new members can sign up online at http://www.steamboatdancetheatre.org/become-a-sdt-member.

Selected dancers must be willing and able to commit to an entire weekend of choreography and rehearsal with Fritz from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the Depot Art Center. The cast will be announced on Friday, June 14. There will be ongoing rehearsals throughout the summer, fall and early winter months.



Fritz has studied traditional, contemporary, popular and urban dances of the African diaspora for over 15 years. She’s traveled to Senegal, Guinea, Ghana and Ivory Coast, to study with top teachers and dance companies specializing in djembe, kutiro, sabar, mbalax, coupé-décalé and Afro-contemporary dance.

Fritz’s residency is underwritten by Russell and Katy Goodman and a contribution in memory of Ed Perry.

Contact rehearsal coordinators Jennie Lay at jennie.lay@gmail.com or Heathre Naused at heathrae@gmail.com for more information.