A young generation’s salute to our veterans

Gary Burkholder, who served in the U.S. military from 1966 to 1968, tolls the bell in honor of Veterans Day on Wednesday in front of South Routt Elementary School in Yampa. (Photo by Kari Dequine Harden)





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Due to COVID-19, honoring local veterans has been forced to go virtual.

Second-grade teacher Shannon Keesee at Strawberry Park Elementary had students in her class use an app called Padlet to record them reading their letters to veterans and show their appreciation on Veterans Day.

“It is a way to spread thanks virtually,” Keesee said.

Here are those letters:

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for keeping America safe. You keep me safe.

Sincerely, Julio

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for protecting us and being brave and kind. Thank you for keeping our country safe. Thank you for risking you life to keep me and other safe.

Sincerely, Greta







Dear Hero,

Thank you for protecting us. You are brave and kind.

Sincerely, Amaury

Dear Hero,

Thank you for protecting us. You are so brave. Now I can live a happy life. Thank you for risking your life to keep me safe.

Sincerely, Gavin

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for protecting the USA. You are brave and kind. Thank you for risking your life to keep me safe.

Sincerely, Gracie

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for protecting us. Thank you for risking your life for our freedom. Thank you for risking your life to keep me safe. You stand up for other people.

Sincerely, Flynn

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for risking your life to keep me safe. You are brave and kind. Thank you for protecting us.

Sincerely, Cora

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for serving our country and for being brave and kind. Thank you for risking your life to keep me safe.

Sincerely, Stella







Dear Kenny,

Thank you for serving in the airforce. Thank you for risking your life for us. You are very strong. If it weren’t for you America would be at mercy.

Thank you.

Sincerely, David

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for taking care of us you are the best.

Sincerely, Teagan

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for risking your life for America. I hope you are not in war your whole life. I bet you are glad to know you are protecting America really well. My grandpa was fighting. Must be hard but that won’t stop you from protecting America.

Sincerely, Felicity







Dear Veteran,

Thank you for serving our country and for being brave and being kind. Thank you for risking your life to keep me safe.

Sincerely, Stella

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for protecting us. Thank you for risking your life to keep us safe. You help us through tough times in America.

Sincerely, Harper

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for being great. You stand up for people. Thank you for risking your life to keep me safe. You are kind and brave. You help us through hard times. Thank you for serving the country.

Sincerely, Presley

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for protecting us every day. You are very brave and kind. It must be hard. You help us throughout times in America. Thank you for risking your life to keep me safe. Thank you for saving our country.

Sincerely, Vivian

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for protecting us. Thank you for serving our country. You are brave and kind. You stand up for other people. Thank you for risking your life to keep me safe. Thank you hero.

Sincerely, Radlee







Dear Veteran,

Thank you for protecting us. You are brave and kind. Thank you for risking your life for our freedom.

Sincerely, Theo

Dear Veterans,

Thank you for saving our country. You are brave and kind. You stand up for other people. You help us through tough times in our life. Thank you.

Sincerely, Violet

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for protecting us. You are brave and kind. Thank you for risking your life for everyone. Thank you for keeping me safe. I know times are tough because of COVID, but you’re doing great.

Sincerely, Beau







Dear Veterans,

Thank you for protecting us. Thank you for serving our country. You are brave and kind. You stand for other people. You help us through times in America. Thank you for risking your life to keep me safe. Thank you for sacrificing your life for our freedom.

Sincerely, David