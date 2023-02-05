A snowy week could end in a bluebird Friday

The powder was piled up on Steamboat Ski Resort's Gravy trail on Dec. 31, 2022. Steamboat can expect some powder for the upcoming week, as two storms are expected to pass over the area by Friday morning, Feb. 10, 2023.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

This upcoming week is predicted to bring two storms with moderate snowfall beginning at the front end of the week and finishing midweek.

The storms’ passing should bring Steamboat a couple bluebird days for the weekend.

The first chance of powder comes Sunday night, Feb. 5, and will likely linger through Monday, Feb. 6, ending Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. According to Mike Weissbluth of SnowAlarm.com , by the time the ski resort’s report comes in on Monday morning, there should be 3-6 inches of new snow. Another 3-6 inches is expected after the 5 a.m. report.

The forecast calls for snow to take a break on Tuesday before picking back up Wednesday night, Feb. 8.

“Both storms are coming over from the Northwest, so they have a chance to grab some cold air from the northern latitudes,” Weissbluth said. “It looks like the colder storm will be Thursday’s.”

Weissbluth said he predicts a total of around 5-11 inches for the midweek storm that will continue into Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9, and end by Friday morning, Feb. 10.

“The clearing of the skies Thursday afternoon will create a very cold morning on Friday,” Weissbluth said. “With fresh snow cover on the ground and no clouds to insulate the earth the heat efficiently and you get cold overnight flows.”

However, Friday is expected to be sunny and warm up throughout the day. Once the cold dip occurs Thursday into Friday, temperates are set to rise going into the weekend.

Next weekend’s forecast comes with some uncertainty, though, and the Winter Carnival weekend has a chance of storms.

Weissbluth indicated that some unsettled weather could occur during this time, and the situation has the potential to create an unstable atmosphere, which could result in heavy snowfall and possibly even some lightning and thunder.

Wintertime thunder and lightning happen during the season’s most unstable storms, and the possibility of it happening will become more clear at the end of this week.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.