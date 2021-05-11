A ride to Oak Creek: The Record for Monday, May 10

Monday, May 10

8:14 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a man whose vehicle broke down on Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa. The man said he needed a ride into Oak Creek, so deputies gave the man a ride.

9:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear outside a building in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

12:18 p.m. Officers received a call about a hit-and-run in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:12 p.m. Officers received a call about trash dumped on the side of the road in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

10:52 p.m. Officers received a call about residents in the 2800 block of Eagleridge Drive making loud noises.

Total incidents: 30

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.