A quick take on Polis’ safer-at-home order
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday announced that Colorado’s stay-at-home order, which expires Monday, April 27, will be followed by a slightly less restrictive safer-at-home order.
More details about the new order are expected to be announced soon, but in the meantime, the Routt County Joint Information Center, which works to disseminate public information about COVID-19 to local citizens, has compiled a list of what the county does know about the new order, and that information is provided below.
What the safer-at-home order does
• Encourages people to stay at home when possible
• Older Coloradans and vulnerable populations still need to stay at home unless absolutely necessary’
• Maintain distancing of 6 feet
• Folks are still strongly advised to wear face coverings in public
• Retail business can begin curbside delivery April 27 with restricted opening starting May 1
• Restaurants are looking at a phased-in opening with reduced capacity
• Elective medical services and dental offices can open with strict precautions to ensure adequate personal protective equipment and the ability to meet critical care needs
• Child care will open with strict precautions
• Personal services, like hair and nail salons and personal training, can open May 1 with strict precautions
• Bars, nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed
• Schools will remain closed
• Sick people should still avoid going to work
• Unnecessary travel should still be avoided.
• Non-essential offices will be able to re-open at 50% capacity with strict social distancing precautions starting May 4
• Large workplaces are advised to implement symptoms and temperature checks
• Telecommuting should be maximized
• House showings can begin in person, but open houses will still be prohibited
More detailed information about the safer-at-home order will be published when Gov. Polis provides additional clarification later this week.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- Employees at businesses and customers are required to wear a mask, according to a Routt County public health order.
