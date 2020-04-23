A quick take on Polis’ safer-at-home order

An employee helps a customer at Ace Hardware in Steamboat Springs on Friday. Routt County's latest public health order requires all employees and customers to wear a face mask at businesses as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday announced that Colorado’s stay-at-home order, which expires Monday, April 27, will be followed by a slightly less restrictive safer-at-home order.

More details about the new order are expected to be announced soon, but in the meantime, the Routt County Joint Information Center, which works to disseminate public information about COVID-19 to local citizens, has compiled a list of what the county does know about the new order, and that information is provided below.

What the safer-at-home order does

• Encourages people to stay at home when possible

• Older Coloradans and vulnerable populations still need to stay at home unless absolutely necessary’

• Maintain distancing of 6 feet

• Folks are still strongly advised to wear face coverings in public

• Retail business can begin curbside delivery April 27 with restricted opening starting May 1

• Restaurants are looking at a phased-in opening with reduced capacity

• Elective medical services and dental offices can open with strict precautions to ensure adequate personal protective equipment and the ability to meet critical care needs

• Child care will open with strict precautions

• Personal services, like hair and nail salons and personal training, can open May 1 with strict precautions

• Bars, nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed

• Schools will remain closed

• Sick people should still avoid going to work

• Unnecessary travel should still be avoided.

• Non-essential offices will be able to re-open at 50% capacity with strict social distancing precautions starting May 4

• Large workplaces are advised to implement symptoms and temperature checks

• Telecommuting should be maximized

• House showings can begin in person, but open houses will still be prohibited

More detailed information about the safer-at-home order will be published when Gov. Polis provides additional clarification later this week.