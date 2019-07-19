‘A new culture of trust’: New combined law enforcement center officially opens to public (with video)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan admitted Friday that he was wrong.

Corrigan, one of several people who addressed the crowd of law enforcement, local leaders and community members at the new Combined Law Enforcement Facility‘s ribbon cutting ceremony, said his previous statements about not wanting such a facility were wrong.

“I worried if it made financial sense,” he told the crowd.

But it did, he said. It made a lot of sense.

And that was just one reason to celebrate the opening of the new facility, which houses the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Steamboat Springs Police Department and 911 Dispatch Center, in addition to it lending to “a new culture of trust” between local law enforcement, he said.

Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins joined Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen in congratulating all the work that went into the years-long project before they cut the ribbon — which was actually crime scene tape — to formally open the facility.

“This is a great day,” Christensen told the Pilot & Today ahead of the ceremony, which was held in the new facility’s parking lot. He indicated that it was a much needed project that he was thrilled to see come to fruition.

The facility will help law enforcement better engage with the community in comfortable, state-of-the-art surroundings, he said.

“Every piece is to serve you better,” Christensen later said of the new facility.

Wiggins told the crowd that, already in the past few weeks, he has witnessed proof that the new facility has boosted communications and collaboration between his agency and the Police Department.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.