A myriad of fireworks complaints: The Record for Saturday, July 3

Saturday, July 3, 2021

12:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint near the 1200 block of Meadowood Court.

3:07 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a bear near a dumpster at a gas station near the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and Anglers Drive.

10:47 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a potentially stolen vehicle near the Howelsen Hill Rodeo Grounds.

7:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the report of smoke near mile marker 114 on U.S. Highway 40 between Hayden and Milner.

8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a potentially illegal burn near the Meadows Campground on Rabbit Ears Pass. While Routt County currently has a Stage 2 fire ban in place, which bans all fires, the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest has just a Stage 1 ban, which allows for fires in developed campgrounds with a fire ring.

9:23 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to six different fireworks complaints Saturday evening, with this one being near the 2600 block of Cross Timbers Trail in Steamboat. Stage 2 fire restrictions ban the use of fireworks in Routt County, and fireworks are never allowed within national forest land.

Total incidents: 86

• Steamboat officers responded to 59 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

