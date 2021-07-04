A myriad of fireworks complaints: The Record for Saturday, July 3
Saturday, July 3, 2021
12:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint near the 1200 block of Meadowood Court.
3:07 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a bear near a dumpster at a gas station near the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and Anglers Drive.
10:47 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a potentially stolen vehicle near the Howelsen Hill Rodeo Grounds.
7:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the report of smoke near mile marker 114 on U.S. Highway 40 between Hayden and Milner.
8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a potentially illegal burn near the Meadows Campground on Rabbit Ears Pass. While Routt County currently has a Stage 2 fire ban in place, which bans all fires, the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest has just a Stage 1 ban, which allows for fires in developed campgrounds with a fire ring.
9:23 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to six different fireworks complaints Saturday evening, with this one being near the 2600 block of Cross Timbers Trail in Steamboat. Stage 2 fire restrictions ban the use of fireworks in Routt County, and fireworks are never allowed within national forest land.
Total incidents: 86
• Steamboat officers responded to 59 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
