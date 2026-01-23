A month and a half after their season was supposed to start, the Oak Creek Kodiaks are skating local

The Oak Creek Kodiaks hockey program — which sponsors U6, U8, U10 and U12 teams — usually begins practices at their home rink on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

But regular practice at the local barn began this year in early January due to the season’s tepid weather.

The Kodiaks’ home ice sheet is an organic, outdoor and volunteer-run operation. It’s a throwback to the early days of the sport, when pond and backyard hockey ruled and small towns across Colorado battled not only each other, but Mother Nature.

“We like being able to stick to our roots,” said Kodiaks Board President Whitney Neelis. “This year’s weather though curtailed the season.”

An outdoor rink takes a lot of manpower and hours to get skate-ready. Before the season even began, Kodiaks Board Facilities Director Graham Waters spent 160 hours sealing the asphalt which sits underneath the ice — work that he did voluntarily.

But the sustained night temperatures below 25 degrees — which the rink needs to freeze — never arrived, and Waters and his team’s efforts were often thwarted. Neelis estimates the ice makers spent two to three times more time making the ice for this season than in the past.

Waters said he would often roll out of bed and make ice at 2 a.m. to catch the coldest nighttime temperatures.

“Best case, we start making the ice around Halloween or just before,” said Waters. “But this year the temperatures never reached where we needed them to.”

As the days passed the Colorado Extreme in Craig held joint scrimmages and even donated ice time at Moffat County Ice Arena so the Kodiaks could skate. For some parents and players, driving to play meant making more than an hour drive from Oak Creek.

“All the parents make a commitment to their Kodiak kids,” said Neelis. “It’s heartbreaking to see the hard work across the board and not get on the ice.”

The U12 Kodiak team was able to participate in the Rocky Mountain Rumble tournament in Steamboat in October, going 2-1, but the lack of practice forced the U10 squad to sit out.

When the ice finally did open, the team celebrated with hot dogs and drinks. It was a relief after waiting day-to-day for the temperature to drop.

The biggest loss though is the team-building time for the players.

“They took it in stride,” explained Neelis. “But hockey builds camaraderie and teamwork, and is an exercise outlet.”

Despite the ice being open, the Kodiaks were not able to schedule home games before the season began and are now looking for alternative tournaments to enter — but prospects are thin.

“The players, parents and coaches stuck together through a rough start,” said Waters. “At the end of the day, it’s about the love for our kids and the sport of hockey.”