‘A living, breathing thing’: Tank and the Bangas bring genre fluidity, Grammy-winning spark to Strings Music Festival on Sunday

When Tank and the Bangas first started building their sound in New Orleans, the foundation was community-driven and raw, with a poetry-driven focus on the energy of a performance.

Fresh off a Grammy win for the album “The Heart, The Mind, The Soul,” the band is carrying a spark into a new tour that includes an upcoming stop at the Strings Music Festival on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Lead vocalist Tarriona “Tank” Ball was a frequent participant in the city’s open mic and poetry slam world, where she used honesty and vulnerability to shape the power behind her words. That slam background helped shape the band’s approach in lyrical style in addition to the emotional connection they cultivate with audiences. Over time, that spirit evolved into an ethos that resisted simple labels while also blending hip-hop, soul and spoken word with a collective dedication to remain fully alive in every moment, both in the studio and on stage.

Those qualities are what helped Tank and the Bangas explode beyond their hometown and onto the national and international stage. In 2017, the group’s career gained momentum after an appearance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” series, an event that Ball describes as a “platform” that gave audiences a window into a performance style they’d been developing and honing for years. The effect, according to Ball, was packed calendars, a lot of touring and a new level of visibility.

The journey hasn’t been without disruption, and like many touring artists, the band had to confront the sudden halt of live music during the pandemic, when their beloved drive to bring people together felt almost impossible. Rather than disappearing, Tank and the Bangas leaned into creative connection and began producing online performances to keep fans engaged while continuing to craft music with other collaborators who were also stuck at home.

Tank and the Bangas features Ball, drummer Joshua Johnson, Norman Spence on keys and bass, and Albert Allenback on saxophone and flute.

Tank and the Bangas blend the slam-poetry roots of vocalist Tarriona “Tank” Ball with drummer Joshua Johnson, Norman Spence on keys and bass, and Albert Allenback on saxophone and flute. Other artists often join the group to help create its unique sound. Courtesy Photo/Tank and the Bangas

Along with the high-energy show that the band is renowned for, Ball said the Steamboat audience may get an early taste of what’s next, including new music, surprises and an emotional rush that leaves fans feeling like they are part of something bigger than just a concert.

Q&A

In a Jan. 12 interview with the newspaper, Ball opened up about the band’s history, collective culture and trajectory.

Q: You got your start in poetry and open mics. How did that turn into Tank and the Bangas becoming a touring band?

A: We cut our teeth at a lot of open mics in New Orleans. One day we were thinking, “We have these amazing shows at home. Let’s see if we can take it on the road and see if this feeling is contagious.”

“Tiny Desk” came in and changed our lives. It was the platform that we needed for people to see what we’ve always been doing. After that, the books were full.

Q: Your sound is hard to label. How do you describe what audiences can expect at a Tank and the Bangas show?

A: It’s very genre-fluid. It’s life music. It’s a living, breathing thing and it’s really fun.

It’s very energetic and it’s soulful. It is also folky, hip hop-ish and poetic. It’s hard to describe music when you’re going through life and writing about it.

Q: Your music often creates a deep emotional reaction. What do you think makes that connection happen?

A: I think writing about some of my most vulnerable moments at the moment that I’m going through it, and expressing it to the crowd later on, makes people feel seen.

Instead of feeling exposed by that kind of honesty, she said it can build confidence and strength because it proves you’re not alone in what you’re carrying.

It made me feel more powerful. Telling it to a room full of strangers gave me hope and it gave me strength because I knew that somebody was going to relate.

Q: How did the band push through the touring shutdown and uncertainty of the pandemic years?

A: Things really took a turn after COVID. Everyone started being really scared to go outside and be amongst each other. What type of career can you truly have when your career is to bring people together?

We decided to call on all our friends and make an EP. We called it “Friend Goals.” We were staying in our fans’ faces and keeping them encouraged, putting positivity out in the world on a continuous basis.

Q: With a Grammy win and a big year ahead, what can Steamboat Springs fans expect from this show?

A: I’m always going to bring that natural energy, but I definitely have a few surprises in store for fans. Coming off our first Grammy win, this is a huge year for us.

It’s so cool to say “Grammy winning’ now. It’s amazing to actually say that.

For more information and tickets, visit StringsMusicFestival.com/event/tank-and-the-bangas .